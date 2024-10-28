Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 948,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,678,000 after buying an additional 121,817 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Corteva by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 94,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 70,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Corteva by 75.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 633,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,512,000 after acquiring an additional 272,461 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $60.35 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Citigroup began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.84.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

