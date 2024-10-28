Craig Hallum Raises Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Price Target to $15.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,783. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $218.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eton Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $81,210.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 85,600 shares of company stock worth $462,674 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,095,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $420,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

