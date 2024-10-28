Creditcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.95 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $146.79 million and approximately $7.95 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000410 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

