Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Research Coverage Started at Pickering Energy Partners

Equities researchers at Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CRGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

CRGY stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $653.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crescent Energy news, Director Michael Duginski bought 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,233.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,480.22. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,294 shares of company stock worth $131,297. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 112,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth $156,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

