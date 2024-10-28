Cronos Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.29 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $5.29 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00037229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011083 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000460 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.