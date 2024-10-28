Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,990,991,000 after purchasing an additional 673,243 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,177,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,518,000 after acquiring an additional 67,072 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Crown Castle by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,035,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,333,000 after acquiring an additional 391,127 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in Crown Castle by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,632,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,635,000 after acquiring an additional 428,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,578,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $128.00 target price on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.47.

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $108.91 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.38 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.48.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 221.99%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.