CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

