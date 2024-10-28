CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Short Interest Update

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,200 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 495,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTPVF remained flat at C$14.99 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.99. CTP has a 1-year low of C$14.99 and a 1-year high of C$14.99.

CTP N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. It offers industrial properties for various applications, such as warehousing, manufacturing, research and development, and bespoke property applications.

