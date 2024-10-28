Custom Index Systems LLC Buys 3,026 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Custom Index Systems LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,318.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 786,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 730,609 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 406.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 156,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 125,484 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 119,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 117,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOGL. StockNews.com cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.74 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 22.01%. Research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile



Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

