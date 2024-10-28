Custom Index Systems LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Custom Index Systems LLC reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $64.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $66.22.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -449.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,444.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

