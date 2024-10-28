Custom Index Systems LLC Purchases Shares of 594 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 594 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,780,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,684,000 after acquiring an additional 68,141 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $752,425,000 after acquiring an additional 274,509 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,193,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,598,000 after purchasing an additional 217,954 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $512.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $540.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $500.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

