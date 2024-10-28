Custom Index Systems LLC Raises Stock Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Custom Index Systems LLC grew its holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Energy by 5,683.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 41.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 18.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Vista Energy Trading Up 8.4 %

VIST opened at $52.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

