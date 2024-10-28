CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,858,556 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $113,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,956 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5,864.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,730,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $108,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 343,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.58.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.36. 1,893,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,178,618. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

