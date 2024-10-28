D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Up 92.0% in October

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,000 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the September 30th total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

HEPS stock remained flat at $3.37 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,509,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.26 million, a P/E ratio of 112.33 and a beta of 2.65. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.05.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $312.22 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. Research analysts expect that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

