DA Davidson Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $325.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSCO. Barclays upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.70.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $272.77 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $307.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,249.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.