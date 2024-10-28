Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. On average, analysts expect Day One Biopharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $14.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of -1.51.
In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $31,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,127,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,785,490. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $31,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,127,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,785,490. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $36,862.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,748 shares of company stock worth $689,072 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
