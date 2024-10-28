DeepOnion Hits Market Cap of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 44.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 44.7% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $1.92 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00063170 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00017677 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006305 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,973.33 or 0.38012011 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.