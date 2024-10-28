Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Truist Financial

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Denny’s from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $111.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,634,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,693,000 after buying an additional 558,964 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1,487.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 498,051 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 155,100 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 143.7% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 259,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after buying an additional 89,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

