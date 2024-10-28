Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.25 Billion

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for $4.81 or 0.00006743 BTC on major exchanges. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $6.25 billion and approximately $143,909.34 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 4.80366066 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

