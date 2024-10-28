Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,237,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,067,000 after buying an additional 146,736 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,535,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,365,000 after acquiring an additional 102,920 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,370 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 151,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,639. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $32.11.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

