Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.13. The stock had a trading volume of 54,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,317. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.51. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.86.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.