Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 2.7% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TCP Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $11,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUHP. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,302. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

