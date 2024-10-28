Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 909,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,591 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.1% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $24,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 61,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,992. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

