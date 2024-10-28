Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14). 61,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 46,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

Directa Plus Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.75 million, a PE ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Directa Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy, Romania, and internationally. The company operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. It offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, textile, composites, elastomers, battery, paints, and tires applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Directa Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directa Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.