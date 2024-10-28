Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.84, but opened at $54.22. Dogness (International) shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 8,902 shares traded.
Dogness (International) Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94.
Dogness (International) Company Profile
Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.
