Dover (NYSE:DOV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.44.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.46. 1,385,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,371. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. Dover has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $195.68.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 4,400.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile



Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

