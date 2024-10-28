DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DSS Stock Down 1.8 %

DSS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. DSS has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

Get DSS alerts:

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. DSS had a negative net margin of 157.67% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%.

About DSS

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.