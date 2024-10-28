Dynex Self Reported Market Cap Hits $31.51 Million (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Dynex has a total market cap of $31.51 million and $977,693.43 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dynex has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex launched on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 97,021,701 coins and its circulating supply is 97,021,601 coins. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 96,994,802.56489171. The last known price of Dynex is 0.32231671 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $918,060.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

