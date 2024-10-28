Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Price Hits $2,573.77 on Exchanges

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Eigenpie mstETH token can currently be bought for about $2,573.77 or 0.03736346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market cap of $569.92 million and $129,974.20 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eigenpie mstETH Token Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 221,435 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 221,434.791382.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eigenpie mstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eigenpie mstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

