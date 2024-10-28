Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $567.99 Million

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,565.06 or 0.03692726 BTC on popular exchanges. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market capitalization of $567.99 million and approximately $15,927.66 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Eigenpie mstETH Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 221,435 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 221,434.791382. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,557.72110376 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $186,659.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

