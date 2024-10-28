Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0021

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $37.52 million and approximately $603,036.21 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000427 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

