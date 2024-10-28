Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $207,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $73.92 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $64.28 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

