Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.19-$4.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.325-$5.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.09. 1,254,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $98.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.31.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.35%.

Encompass Health announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

