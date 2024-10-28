Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 28th (CDW, CIEN, CL, CNX, EVLV, FYBR, GFS, GPRK, HON, HTBI)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, October 28th:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $235.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $260.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $63.00 price target on the stock.

was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $101.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Guggenheim currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $140.00 price target on the stock.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

