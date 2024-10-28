Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 28th (CDW, CIEN, CL, CNX, EVLV, FYBR, GFS, GPRK, HON, HTBI)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, October 28th:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $235.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $260.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $63.00 price target on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $101.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Guggenheim currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $140.00 price target on the stock.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.