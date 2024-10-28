ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $131.22 and last traded at $131.22, with a volume of 2245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.08.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $260.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 180,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after buying an additional 40,268 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 106,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

