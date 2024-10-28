Ethereum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16.53 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $301.25 billion and $16.53 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,502.01 or 0.03590861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00037134 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,403,276 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.