Ethereum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16.53 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $301.25 billion and $16.53 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,502.01 or 0.03590861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000491 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00037134 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006061 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00010896 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011121 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006275 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001769 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,403,276 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
