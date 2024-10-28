Euro Coin (EUROC) Market Capitalization Tops $93.89 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $93.89 million and approximately $16.79 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,327.72 or 0.99805865 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,149.56 or 0.99549395 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 86,816,807 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

