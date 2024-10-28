Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Update

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Invst LLC owned 1.00% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.84. 14,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,771. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

