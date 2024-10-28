ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. ExlService comprises approximately 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of ExlService worth $24,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 164.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 269.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 29.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Trading Down 1.2 %

ExlService stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Insider Activity

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $721,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,271.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $72,036.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,677,451.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $721,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,271.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,875 shares of company stock worth $4,716,859. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ExlService

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.