Family Investment Center Inc. Buys Shares of 1,622 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $159.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.07 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

