Family Investment Center Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Family Investment Center Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for 2.9% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Family Investment Center Inc. owned 1.78% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 96,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $789,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

