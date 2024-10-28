FCG Investment Co Acquires New Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

FCG Investment Co bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,344 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $108,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $201.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.85. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on First Solar from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.46.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

