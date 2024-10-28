FCG Investment Co Acquires Shares of 7,273 Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

FCG Investment Co purchased a new position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,273 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 132.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In related news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Arch Resources stock opened at $142.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.25 and a 200-day moving average of $147.95. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.44 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

