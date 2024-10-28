FCG Investment Co Buys Shares of 45,057 Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

FCG Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. FCG Investment Co owned about 0.39% of Guaranty Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 97.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of GNTY opened at $32.85 on Monday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $374.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William Travis Brown sold 750 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $25,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $40,871.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William Travis Brown sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $25,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $40,871.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,402. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,190 shares of company stock worth $336,300. Insiders own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNTY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

