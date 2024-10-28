FCG Investment Co Sells 2,923 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FCG Investment Co lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $270.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $869.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.