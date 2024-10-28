FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FE Battery Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FEMFF traded down 0.00 on Monday, hitting 0.05. 47,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,891. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.06 and its 200 day moving average is 0.08. FE Battery Metals has a 52 week low of 0.04 and a 52 week high of 0.35.
FE Battery Metals Company Profile
