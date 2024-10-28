Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $3.56 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.13. 732,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,843. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.21. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.55 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

