Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys New Shares in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,002,000 after buying an additional 1,501,091 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth $88,605,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 64.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 772,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,319,000 after buying an additional 301,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intapp by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,173,000 after buying an additional 106,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 140,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $2,860,127.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,865.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $2,860,127.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,865.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $174,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,655,480.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,239 shares of company stock valued at $7,535,681 over the last three months. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTA. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA opened at $50.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.98. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

