Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $46,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $310,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 46.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its stake in Enbridge by 89.1% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 25,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $42.16.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile



Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

