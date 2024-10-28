First American Bank Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First American Bank lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after buying an additional 2,946,327 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 200.0% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,485 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $105,563,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 231.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,498,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average is $69.48. The company has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.